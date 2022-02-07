Photo Courtesy of Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP extends partnership with Lucas Oil

Brand extends long-term partnership with the team and will partner with Juan Pablo Montoya and the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet at the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis

February 7, 2022



Arrow McLaren SP and Lucas Oil have extended their long-term partnership in a multi-year agreement, with the Indianapolis-based manufacturer and distributor of high-performance automotive oils and additives, continuing its 18-year relationship with the team.

The partnership will see continued Lucas Oil branding on both the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and the No. 7 VUSE Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, along with the driver racesuits of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Lucas Oil will serve once again as a partner to the team and Juan Pablo Montoya in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, as he competes in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Watch all three Arrow McLaren SP drivers compete in the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Follow along with the team all season on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok at @ArrowMcLarenSP.

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP, said:

“It is rare to have a partnership in motorsport that has lasted as long as ours with Lucas Oil, which makes our renewal for multiple years truly special. It’s great to have them back with Juan Pablo for the GMR Grand Prix and with the entire team all season.”

Juan Pablo Montoya, Driver, No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, said:

“I’m excited to be back with Lucas Oil for the GMR Grand Prix as we kick off my second Month of May with Arrow McLaren SP. Indianapolis holds a special place in my heart, and I think it’s great to represent a company whose heart is in Indianapolis as well. I can’t wait to get back on track in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.”

Forrest Lucas, Founder, Lucas Oil, said:

“It has been a pleasure to watch this team and its program mature throughout our nearly two-decade-long relationship. We are excited to support the Arrow McLaren SP team and their drivers and wish Juan Pablo Montoya and the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet well, as he prepares for the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course later this year.”

Sam Schmidt, Board Member, Arrow McLaren SP, said:

“It continues to be an honor to carry the Lucas Oil brand on the race cars. This multi-year renewal is a great representation of our 18-year partnership. We are excited to have them with Juan Pablo at the GMR Grand Prix and the rest of the team throughout the season.”

Brandon Berstein, Director of Partnership Marketing, Lucas Oil, said:

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Arrow McLaren SP here at Lucas Oil for the upcoming seasons. We feel the team aligns perfectly with our marketing strategies. This team has made amazing progress over the last few years, and we are thrilled for the future.”