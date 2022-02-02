Favorite Top 3 Indy car races/tracks on the schedule: “Indianapolis 500, Texas, Long Beach Grand Prix.”
Favorite part of your job: “Never dull, keeps me busy, the fans and the people with whom I get to work.”
When and how did you get your start working in motorsports? “In the late 80’s. My boyfriend was a weekend racer and it just evolved from there.”
Is there a woman who has inspired you in your life? “My sister. I’ve always looked up to her. She is a hard worker and can handle any situation with grace. I wanted to be just like her…but I’m still working on handling situations with grace.”
Fun Fact: “I love to go diving. It’s quiet underwater, slow paced and not artificial. I also love spending time with my son, daughter-in-law and grandson and my dog, ‘Toby’.”
Tatiana Calderón
Driver of No. 11 ROKiT Chevrolet
Favorite Top 3 Indy car races/tracks on the schedule: “St. Petersburg, Road America, Laguna Seca.”
Favorite part of your job: “Race day! Pushing yourself to what you think is the limit, lap after lap. Being one with the car.”
When and how did you get your start working in motorsports? “I started when I was 9 years old because my sister took me to a rental go-kart track near our house in Colombia. We bought a five-minute ticket and we fell in love with the speed and adrenaline. Since then, my passion for this sport grows every day.”
Is there a woman who has inspired you in your life? “My mum always taught me that I could become whoever I wanted to be, it was up to me, my discipline, determination and attitude. “I’d rather regret the risk that didn’t work out than the chances I didn’t take.”
Fun Fact: “People assume because I’m Colombian I’m a good dancer, but it couldn’t be further from reality (definitely not Shakira)! I’m a terrible dancer but I hope this will improve in the future. Also, I love coffee and whenever I travel, I always look for the best coffee places in town!”
Nancy Foyt
Executive Administrator
Favorite Top 3 Indy car races/tracks on the schedule: “Indianapolis 500, Texas and Iowa.”
Favorite part of your job: “Never a dull moment around here.”
When and how did you get your start working in motorsports? “Accidentally! I just wanted to help Jack [Starne, general manager at AJFR] for a couple of weeks in 1996.”
Is there a woman who has inspired you in your life? “Hard to choose just one woman that has inspired me. The women in my family are all inspirational in one way or another.”
Fun Fact: “Traveling to different countries, with my husband, Tony. My children and grandchildren are my hobby, no surprise there!”
Nona Kell
Fan Liaison/Merchandise Coordinator
Favorite Top 3 Indy car races/tracks on the schedule: “Texas, Indy 500, Streets of Nashville.”
Favorite part of your job: “Reading all the great stories, memories and heartfelt well wishes that come with fan mail and autograph requests.”
When and how did you get your start working in motorsports? “In 2017, I transferred from another A.J. Foyt-owned company to the race team.”
Is there a woman who has inspired you in your life? “Margaret Thatcher. I loved her wit and sharp tongue that sliced and diced a person before they even realized they had been destroyed. I also like her common sense conservatism and unwavering loyalty and bravery to stand up to the male archetype.”
Fun Fact: “I appeared on a paranormal investigation television show.” Say What?? “I was the lead investigator for ‘Bluebonnet Paranormal’, a paranormal investigative group from our area that investigated hauntings in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico for several years. We were known as a ‘sister team’ to ‘Ghost Hunters’ out of Rhode Island who had the original paranormal show on SYFY. When they received calls in the Southeast, they sent us in to ‘pre-investigate’ to see if the claims were valid and there could possibly be something that would be interesting for their show. Through that, we came in contact with lots of cool haunted places and caught lots of awesome evidence. One piece of evidence landed us on ‘Paranormal Caught on Camera – Fact or Faked’ from a haunted bar in Texas…we caught a full-bodied apparition and a photo that was interesting enough so we were featured on the show. It’s all been dissolved now except for the fun memories and our team shirts—of which I still kept a few.”