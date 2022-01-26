Fans Can Purchase Tickets for the July 22-24 Event at Iowa Speedway

Through HyVeeINDYCARWeekend.com or By Calling 641-417-6007

NEWTON, Iowa (January 26, 2022) – Tickets for the turbocharged 2022 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, July 22-24, go on sale today at 9 am CT and fans are encouraged to purchase early and be part of the exciting three-day weekend full of high-speed racing, live music and great food at Iowa Speedway.

Fans can get tickets online at www.HyVeeINDYCARWeeekend.com or by calling the event ticket office at 641-417-6007.

Hy-Vee INDYCAR Weekend marks the return of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet” – the 7/8 of-a-mile Iowa Speedway oval. The weekend represents the first INDYCAR races in Iowa since 2020 and the only doubleheader weekend on the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, featuring the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 on Saturday, July 23 and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Sunday, July 24. The future stars of INDYCAR will also compete on the short oval with Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires racing in the Indy Lights Iowa Challenge on Saturday, July 23.

Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will feature a festival-like atmosphere throughout the three-day event with premier live concerts, family activities, interactive displays and more all weekend long at Iowa Speedway.

Ticket prices start at just $20 for Friday, July 22 when all tickets are General Admission with open access to each grandstand area at Iowa Speedway for fans to watch NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights practice. Children ages 15 and under are admitted free on Friday with a paid adult General Admission ticketholder. Reserved grandstand tickets can be purchased for both Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 with prices starting at $60 each day. Fans can save by purchasing tickets for both Saturday and Sunday, with $10 off the total price of each two-day ticket.

Fans can also take advantage of flexible viewing options on both Saturday and Sunday of race weekend with Race Day Flex tickets. Priced at just $50 per day, a Race Day Flex ticket offers fans the option of first come, first-served seating in any of the designated flex sections around Iowa Speedway. Children ages 15 and under are admitted free on both Saturday and Sunday with a paid adult Race Day Flex ticketholder.

Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend ticketholders can also enhance their weekend experience with special access options. With a valid gate admission ticket, fans can also purchase a Garage Pass, a Fan Walk Pass and/or a Post-Race Concert Pit Pass for Saturday and Sunday. A Garage Pass provides access to the infield garage area at Iowa Speedway, along with the Fan Walk. A pass to the Fan Walk includes access to the premium viewing area located behind pit lane in the infield, while fans can enjoy an up-close experience of the premier live afternoon concert on Saturday and Sunday from a secure trackside viewing area with a Post-Race Concert Pit Pass. The exclusive live music lineup for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans are encouraged to purchase special access passes early as availability is limited. Pricing is expected to increase in mid February so guests should capitalize on the best deals and purchase tickets now.

The camping experience is second to none at Iowa Speedway and camping options are also available for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend with spaces available in the main RV and tent areas of the campgrounds and limited availability in RV Hill above Turn 3. Single-day and three-day parking passes are also available for purchase for the weekend.

For more information on tickets, camping, parking, hospitality options and special access passes, contact the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend Ticket Office at 641-417-6007 or visit www.HyVeeINDYCARWeekend.com.





