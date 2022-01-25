BROWNSBURG, Ind. (January 25, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL) has been named the “Official Laboratory Partner” of the team in a multi-year deal. PCL provides advanced laboratory testing specializing in molecular and toxicology diagnostics that provide precise and specific results allowing for quick diagnoses and treatment of patients. PCL performs testing in the areas of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, pharmacogenetics, and toxicology. PCL will also be an associate sponsor of the No. 15 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry for Graham Rahal.

“The health care industry has always been one of the most integral to our daily lives and even more so the past few years,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Companies like Patient’s Choice have provided an invaluable peace of mind and helped map the path forward for many people for a variety of illnesses. Particularly given the current need for diagnostics due to the pandemic, this company has grown exponentially due to its ability to react and perform at the highest level in a very time-sensitive manner. Health care is one of the most discussed top-of-mind things in our current times. We are very pleased to have Patients Choice as a partner.”

“As a leader in infectious diseases including COVID-19, we are excited to join a growing sport and team that in many ways is similar to our own. Precision, speed, and innovation are at the forefront of Patients Choice Laboratories, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and INDYCAR,” said Brad Moss, president of PCL.

“Joining RLL as a partner, a team that is rich in tradition, winning, and respected, is special to everyone at PCL. Providing results is what we do at PCL and RLL has a history of the same. A reflection of RLL’s qualities as a team can be seen in their professionalism and extensive partnership network. We are excited to work within the RLL ecosystem, be a part of the team, and bring our expertise in medical diagnostics to help providers and patients make better treatment decisions.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 25-27. The 17-race schedule includes 13 races broadcast on NBC, with the remaining races on Peacock and USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

About Patients Choice Laboratories

Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing throughout the United States. Since 2013 PCL has served patients and providers with a focus on providing fast, accurate, and reliable results. Specializing in industry-leading molecular and toxicology diagnostics, PCL provides precise and specific results allowing for quick diagnoses and treatment of patients. With unmatched and innovative molecular testing services for COVID-19, respiratory, urinary tract, wound, women’s health, and nail infections, PCL can provide treatment recommendations based on antibiotic-resistant genes to improve antimicrobial stewardship and patient outcomes.

PCL is at the forefront of infectious diseases, pharmacogenetics, and toxicology diagnostics to ensure the health of our communities now and into the future. Learn more about how we are pioneering new ways to provide patient care on our website: www.pclabsdx.com.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Hilliard, Ohio and Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team begins its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 91 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.