Event Looking for Approximately 500 Additional Volunteers for Final Event Held on Belle Isle

DETROIT, Mich. (January 26, 2022) – With preparations underway for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, volunteer registration is now open for one of the most popular summertime events in the Motor City. Organizers are looking for several hundred additional volunteers to help serve as ambassadors for the Grand Prix, Belle Isle and the City of Detroit as the event hosts its final weekend on the island, June 3-5, before returning to its original home on the streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023. All volunteers will become members of the Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) – the official volunteer organization of the Grand Prix – and there are opportunities to assist in many key areas for the 2022 event.



The DGPA hopes to recruit a total of approximately 1,000 volunteers for this summer’s Grand Prix with more than 500 members already registered for 2022. New member registration began last week and nearly 100 first-time members have already signed up with over 400 returning members committed to supporting the summertime motorsports festival on Belle Isle. DGPA members assist in almost all aspects of the Grand Prix, including serving as ushers and tickets scanners, working in information booths, providing hospitality shuttle services and more. Volunteers have the opportunity to experience the Grand Prix from behind the scenes and support a positive community event that continues to give back to Belle Isle Park and its surrounding communities.



The 2022 Grand Prix will feature world-class racing, music, entertainment, interactive displays, food, drinks and fun for the expected 100,000 fans that will visit the Raceway at Belle Isle Park over the course of the three-day weekend. Lear Corporation returns as the proud sponsor of the Grand Prix volunteer program in 2022.



Anyone interested in learning more or signing up to become a DGPA member and volunteer for the 2022 Grand Prix can visit www.DetroitGP.com and select the “Volunteer” link.



“We are so thankful for the continued support of the Detroit Grand Prix Association members and all of our volunteers for their help and dedication to the Grand Prix,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Our volunteers are simply the best and our event, Belle Isle and the City of Detroit could not ask for better ambassadors as they greet all of our guests with smiling faces, enthusiasm and excitement throughout our race weekend. The DGPA and its members are essential to our team as we host this world-class event in Detroit each and every year.”



DGPA departments that still need volunteers for 2022 include Circuit Marshals, Customer Relations, On-Track Services, Ticket Scanners and more. In 2022, the DGPA will continue to provide an enhanced scheduling program that offers more flexibility and shorter shift times for new volunteers working at the Grand Prix. New members have the option to work one, two or three days during race weekend, while most departments are looking for volunteers to work a shift on both Saturday and Sunday of the Grand Prix.



To join the DGPA and become a volunteer for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, members pay an annual fee of $20. This fee helps cover the cost of many volunteer benefits including a membership patch, commemorative lapel pin, appreciation certificate and access to pre- and post-race parties for DGPA members. The Grand Prix also provides each volunteer with a credential to access the venue during race weekend, official uniform shirts and hat, free off-island parking, shuttle service to Belle Isle and meals each day of race weekend. For more information on the DGPA and to sign up as a volunteer for the 2022 Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for June 3-5, 2022 at Belle Isle Park, the event will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media channels at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.twitter.com/detroitgp and www.instagram.com/detroitgp.