ALEX PALOU
2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES CHAMPION
Wins: 3
Podiums: 8
Poles: 1
FAST FACTS:
- First NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion from Spain
- The championship comes in just his second INDYCAR SERIES season
- First champion from a predominately Spanish-speaking country since Juan Pablo Montoya (1999)
- First under 25-year-old INDYCAR SERIES champion since Scott Dixon in 2003
- 7th youngest INDYCAR SERIES champion (24 years, 5 months, 25 days)
- This is Chip Ganassi Racing’s 14th NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship
- Palou joins big CGR names:
- Jimmy Vasser
- Alex Zanardi
- Juan Pablo Montoya
- Scott Dixon
- Dario Franchitti
