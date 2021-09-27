Photo by Chris Owens. IMS Photo

ALEX PALOU

2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES CHAMPION

Wins: 3

Podiums: 8

Poles: 1

FAST FACTS:

  • First NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion from Spain
  • The championship comes in just his second INDYCAR SERIES season
  • First champion from a predominately Spanish-speaking country since Juan Pablo Montoya (1999)
  • First under 25-year-old INDYCAR SERIES champion since Scott Dixon in 2003
    • 7th youngest INDYCAR SERIES champion (24 years, 5 months, 25 days)
  • This is Chip Ganassi Racing’s 14th NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship
    • Palou joins big CGR names:
      • Jimmy Vasser
      • Alex Zanardi
      • Juan Pablo Montoya
      • Scott Dixon
      • Dario Franchitti