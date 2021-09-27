Ed Jones Race Summary:

Ed Jones, behind the wheel of the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda, fought his way back from an early race incident to finish 12 th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach, CA.



Jones started ninth, the inside of Row 5, on the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit



On the second lap of the 85-lap contest, Jones had contact with another car. Jones was later assessed a drive through penalty for avoidable contact and fell to 25 th .



. Jones showed his determination and skill by working his way through the field to climb back in the top-10.



He ran in 10th place until the closing laps of the race when he lost two positions fighting a tire issue and finished 12th.