Ed Jones Race Summary:
- Ed Jones, behind the wheel of the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda, fought his way back from an early race incident to finish 12th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach, CA.
- Jones started ninth, the inside of Row 5, on the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit
- On the second lap of the 85-lap contest, Jones had contact with another car. Jones was later assessed a drive through penalty for avoidable contact and fell to 25th.
- Jones showed his determination and skill by working his way through the field to climb back in the top-10.
- He ran in 10th place until the closing laps of the race when he lost two positions fighting a tire issue and finished 12th.
Ed Jones Race Quote:
“It was an eventful day for the SealMaster Honda. At the start of the race I was pushing to gain positions, everyone stacked up and unfortunately I caught another car and spun him. So we got penalized for that and went to the back of the field. We had to work our way forward. We did a good job getting back up to 10th. We had a major issue on the last stint with the tires and lost 2 positions. We had a great car today,”
Ed Jones Fast Facts:
In four races on the streets of Long Beach, Jones has two top-10 finishes with a best showing of third in 2018 (sixth in 2017).
The 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was Jones’ 63rd career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.
Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.
In 63 career INDYCAR SERIES starts, Jones has earned 17 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones’ best qualifying position is fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.
Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.
Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.