Long Beach, CA (September 26, 2021) – After a successful rookie season which included four top fives, six top tens, three podium finishes and 53 laps led, Romain Grosjean’s final race of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season didn’t end as planned after making contact with the wall on Lap 57, sending him to the back of the field and into 24th place.

The race started out well for the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver. Sitting sixth on the grid, Grosjean moved into fifth place on the opening lap and took over fourth on Lap 7. The driver of the #51 Nurtec ODT Honda continued in fourth for the majority of his first stint but was running second when he entered pit lane for his first stop during a full course caution on Lap 21.

With cars on multiple different strategies, Grosjean found himself in 10th during the Lap 31 restart. The Swiss born Frenchman then climbed to eighth on Lap 34 before taking over seventh on Lap 44 with a pass on Alexander Rossi.

Grosjean next entered pit lane on Lap 55 for his second stop of the 85-lap race. However, a couple of laps after exiting pit lane he made contact with the wall damaging the rear suspension. While the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR crew did a great job to repair the car, the damage was done and Grosjean would have to settle with 24th place.

“My first season in IndyCar is finished. I’m pretty happy with everything we’ve achieved. Getting three podiums has been amazing. The last race in Long Beach didn’t come our way but we’ve learned so much. I’ve had an incredible time with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, I can’t thank them enough for giving me this opportunity to drive the #51 Nurtec ODT. Now I’m looking forward to the future,” expressed Grosjean following his final race with the team.

In addition to his three podium finishes, Grosjean ends the season with one pole and eight top seven starts in 12 races. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year standings behind Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.

“The entire team and myself are very proud to give Romain a rejuvenated youth in racing. He’s come here and proven that he is still very competitive and one of the best drivers in the world. We wish him well with his move to Andretti next year. I’d also like to congratulate Alex Palou, who ran for us last year, on winning the championship this year, showing his true ability,” shared Team Owner Dale Coyne.