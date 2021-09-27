“That’s a wrap on the season. Certainly not the way we wanted to finish the race, with the No. 5 being hit from behind at the beginning of the race, followed by mechanical issue. We are not sure if it is from the contact but it was certainly a tough start and finish to the race for Pato.



All-in-all, what a fantastic season. We broke through with a victory and then captured another one. We hung in the fight all year long and came to the final race with a shot for the championship. That’s what we’ve been working on this year. To have consistent finishes and run with the top teams in the paddock. That’s our goal and I can say we achieved that this year. Our ultimate goal is to win the championship so we aren’t quite there yet. We have a long way to go, which is exciting to me. The ceiling is high and future is bright for this group. We will take a little bit of a break here and our quest for the 2022 championship starts a week from now. A lot to look forward to.



It took us a while to find our stride with Felix this season and find what he wanted from the car and the team. In the second half of the season, he found some pace and had the ability to run up front. That is good to see. Early in the season, we left some good results on the table that could have turned his championship around. Once we are able to take a step back, we will start to see the positives of the season for him and build on those for next year. The sky is the limit. Felix is a great driver, we have a good team around him, and we’ve proven we can run up front. Now we just need to do it with both cars.”