RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 SONAX Chevrolet: “I have never not won at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, so that’s a pretty good stat! We had a very valuable test there in the pre-season and we have found some very good setups throughout the year that will definitely help us there. I really like the track and how there are plenty of opportunities to pass there. It’s definitely going to be hard work, but hopefully we can get back to having awesome races!”