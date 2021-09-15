2021 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

Arrow McLaren SP Race Preview

Photo Courtesy of Arrow McLaren SP

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Date: Sunday, September 19th

Round: 15/16

Race laps: 90 laps

Total race distance: 212.61 miles/342.16 km

Length: 2.38 miles/3.60 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 1 : Friday, 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. ET

Friday, 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. ET Practice 2 : Saturday, 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. ET Qualifying: Saturday, 5:05 – 6:20 p.m. ET

Saturday, 5:05 – 6:20 p.m. ET Warm Up: Sunday, 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

TUNE IN:

Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

“We’re heading into an awesome track at Laguna Seca that I really enjoy driving at. I think for a driver it’s really nice to feel the car on the edge. It’s a very rewarding track, when you get it right. We are looking forward to the second-to-last weekend of the year and I’m sure we’re going to make it a good one. The team and I are ready!”

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

“I think for the No. 7 team we have the same mentality going into Laguna Seca as we had going into Portland: maximize results to end the season. We want to show we can do a good job in the final two races. Obviously, we also want to be there to help Pato fight for the championship as well. We tested at Laguna Seca earlier this year and both Pato and I looked pretty strong, so it’s nice to come back to tracks where we have tested before. In general, it’s an awesome track to go to and I think every driver loves driving an Indy car at Laguna Seca. It’ll be a fun weekend!”

Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP

“It’s pretty crazy to think that there are only two races left in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. We head to Laguna Seca looking to get back on top in the championship hunt with Pato and the No. 5 team. The points lead has gone back and forth between Pato and Alex [Palou] all season long, so it’s our turn to take it back. Felix and the No. 7 car are really starting to build some momentum after a strong result in Portland. I know he is hungry for a podium or a win so I’m excited to see what he can do at Laguna Seca. Arrow McLaren SP is ready to fight to the end.”

Source: Team PR