CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 16th:

“We had to miss a bunch of cars all over the place in Turn 1 and do some avoiding. That put us back in the field after the re-order, but we had some good pace all race long. We were fighting with some really good guys and were definitely on pace for a Top 10 finish. We had an issue on the last pit stop, which was a shame. Once we were able to fight back, we passed a lot of cars and worked our way up. We knew we were faster than where we ended up in qualifying and we were on pace to have a great race today.”