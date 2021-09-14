Ed Jones Race Summary:

Ed Jones, behind the wheel of the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda, was working on a podium finish in the Grand Prix of Portland when an untimely yellow flag impacted the team’s strategy.



Jones qualified eighth on the 1.964-mile, 12-turn Portland International Raceway permanent road course. He started on the outside of Row 4.



On the opening lap of the race several cars became involved in an incident in Turn 1. Jones avoided the melee and was in third place when the race resumed.



He ran in the top-three for the majority of the first two stints, mainly in the top-two, including leading two laps, even though he was saving fuel.



Following his second, and final pit stop, a late race yellow flag prevented him from moving through the field. He finished 11th.

Ed Jones Race Quote:

“It was a solid day for the SealMaster Honda. The car was fast and we deserved a better finish. We ran up front for most of the race. At the start, we managed to avoid the incidents and made our way through. We had to fuel save a lot and at the same time we maintained great pace. The race was looking really good for us. I think we were headed for a podium finish. Unfortunately, an untimely yellow towards the end really hurt our strategy. The team did a great job and we still have two more races before the end of the season.”

.

Ed Jones Fast Facts:

This is Jones’ best finish in three races at Portland International Raceway. His previous high was 14th in 2019.



The 2021 Grand Prix of Portland was Jones’ 61st career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 61 career INDYCAR SERIES starts, Jones has earned 16 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones’ best qualifying position is fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.