Saturday, Aug. 14

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Aug. 13, 2021) – Information about the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Saturday, Aug. 14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times local)

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

8:45-9:15 a.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) Warmup

10:05-10:45 a.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Qualifying

11:05-11:55 a.m.: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Cup Series) Practice

1 p.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (85 laps)

4 p.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (62 laps)

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $40 for General Admission seating for Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard and Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix. Flex seating locations are available for $55 per adult. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult in General Admission and Flex seating locations. Reserved seats start at $60.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (7 a.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 6S, Gate 6N, Gate 7S, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A

STANDS OPEN: General Admission: Oval Turn 2 Mounds, Hulman South Mounds, Hulman North Mounds, Oval Turn 4 Mounds, South Terrace, South Terrace – East, Tower Terrace (75-79) and Paddock (9-12). Flex: Southwest Vista (1-10), H Stand (1-6) and Northwest Vista (16-20). Reserved Seats: Northwest Vista (1-15), J Stand, H Stand (7-24), Paddock Penthouse, A Penthouse, B Penthouse, E Penthouse, E Stand (1-24), Southwest Vista Deck, South Vista (1-5), South Vista Deck. Southeast Vista Deck, Southeast Vista, North Vista Wheelchair.

PARKING: Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40). Race fans must enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. Paid parking is available in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate for $20, Turn 3 Infield (pre-paid) for $25, Lot 6A for $40 and Gate 1 for $75.

TRANSPORTATION: Rideshare drop off/pick up location: 16th and Polco Street (Main Gate East).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: (7 a.m.-5 p.m.) Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. Race fans can walk to the IMS Museum from within the Speedway’s infield.

8-11 a.m.: August IMS Museum Cars & Coffee (IMS Museum Parking Lot)

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and IMS will host a “Special Edition” Cars & Coffee morning of camaraderie with auto enthusiasts in the IMS Museum parking lot.

All day: Vaccination Clinic (IMS Gates 1, 6, 9)