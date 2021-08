By Steve Wittich Before you read our practice notes, there has been another engine penalty announced by INDYCAR. Josef Newgarden’s Team Penske crew fitted a fifth Chevrolet Indy V6 to the No. 2 XPEL Team Penske machine, leaving them in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2. The two-time champion will be penalized six starting spots for the…



