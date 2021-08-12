(Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment)

Tomorrow at the Track: Friday, Aug. 13

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021) – Information about Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix practice and qualifying and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard practice Friday, Aug. 13 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times local)

2-8 p.m.: Public Gates Open

Public Gates Open 3-4 p.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) Practice 1

Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) Practice 1 5:35-6:25 p.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Practice 1

Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Practice 1 7-7:50 p.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Qualifying

Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Qualifying 8 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: Tickets for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix practice and qualifying and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard practice General Admission seating are $20 and are available for purchase at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (2 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7 South, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A

STANDS OPEN: E Penthouse, E Stand 1-16, B Penthouse, Paddock 9-12, Paddock Penthouse 1-25, J Stand 1-10, North Vista Wheelchair, NW Vista 1-10, NW Vista Deck, Turn 2 Mounds, Hulman South Mounds, Hulman North Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds, South Terrace, South Terrace – East

PARKING: Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40) and Turn 3 Infield. Race fans must enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. Paid parking is available in Lot 2 and Main Gate for $10.

TRANSPORTATION: Rideshare drop off/pick up location: 16th and Polco Street (Main Gate East).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. Race fans can walk to the IMS Museum from within the Speedway’s infield.

After 1 p.m. on Friday, all IMS Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential to enter the Museum. Gate 2 will not be open for parking at the Museum.