Posted by Steve Wittich on Thursday, August 12th 2021

2021 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand PrixArrow McLaren SP Race Preview #7: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet (Photo Courtesy of Arrow McLaren SP) Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Road CourseDate: Saturday, August 14thRound: 12/16Race laps: 85 lapsTotal race distance: 207.32 miles/333.64 kmLength: 2.43 miles/3.91 kmNumber of turns: 14 Session start times: Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ETQualifying: Friday, 7:00 – 7:50 p.m. ET Warm…