INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021) – The largest NTT INDYCAR SERIES field in a decade – for a race other than the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – will assemble this weekend, appropriately at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, the 12th race of the INDYCAR season and the first paired with NASCAR’s top two divisions exclusively on the Speedway’s road course, will feature 28 car-and-driver combinations, the most outside of the Indy 500 since 2011. Heading the list of competitors is Helio Castroneves, who became the fourth driver in history to win the “500” for a fourth time during the most recent race at IMS.



The large field reflects the growing interest in the series, which last week staged its inaugural race on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee. NBCSN had the largest television audience for an INDYCAR race on cable in 23 years, with more than 1.2 M viewers.



The race here on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit features six former INDYCAR champions, seven Indianapolis 500 winners, 17 drivers who have won INDYCAR races, and a season-high six rookie drivers.One of those rookies is RC Enerson, who will hope to give Top Gun Racing its first series start with the No. 75 Chevrolet. Formula 2 race winner Christian Lundgaard will make his series debut in the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Cody Ware is back for his third INDYCAR race in the No. 52 Nurtec ODT Honda of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.



And, of course, there’s Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion in his first season with Chip Ganassi Racing. With stock car racing in town for the IMS tripleheader, more eyes than ever will be fixed on the No. 48 Carvana Honda.Unlike the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, won by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson, most of the INDYCAR drivers are familiar with this circuit as it will be the 11th race held on it since 2014. Saturday’s 85-lap race will be the fifth held on the IMS road course in the past 14 months.



Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing earned his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in the most recent race, the GMR Grand Prix on May 15.INDYCAR practice begins at 3 p.m. (ET) Friday, with live coverage of the hour-long session on Peacock Premium, NBC Sports’ streaming service. Qualifying is set for 7 p.m. Friday, live on NBCSN.

The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix will air on NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday.



Here is a look at things to come this weekend: