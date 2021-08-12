ED JONES

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix – Indianapolis Motor Speedway – August 13-14, 2021

Ed Jones Summary:

Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda in the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, August 13-14, on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, IN. Jones is coming off his best performance of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, a sixth place showing in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, TN. Jones, who started 26th , improved a spectacular 20 positions, the most of any driver in the field.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career Statistics Seasons 4th Top-Five 3 Career Starts 58 Top-10 16 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 3 Laps Led 3 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Statistics Starts 11 Top-10 2 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 0 Laps Led 2 Top-Five 0 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Results Barber S/F 13/15 Detroit 1 S/F 4/9 St. Pete S/F 21/20 Detroit 2 S/F 11/17 Texas 1 S/F 19/12 Road Am S/F 12/23 Texas 2 S/F 18/22 Mid-Ohio S/F 16/26 Indy GP S/F 9/14 Nashville S/F 26/6 Indy 500 S/F 11/28 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Results Number of Starts 4 2017 S/F 13/19 2021 S/F 9/14 Best Start 5 (2019) 2019 S/F 5/6 Best Finish 6 (2019) 2018 S/F 15/22