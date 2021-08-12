ED JONES
NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN
HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE
Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix – Indianapolis Motor Speedway – August 13-14, 2021
Ed Jones Summary:
Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda in the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, August 13-14, on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, IN. Jones is coming off his best performance of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, a sixth place showing in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, TN. Jones, who started 26th , improved a spectacular 20 positions, the most of any driver in the field.
|NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career Statistics
|Seasons
|4th
|Top-Five
|3
|Career Starts
|58
|Top-10
|16
|Wins
|0
|Poles
|0
|Podium
|3
|Laps Led
|3
|2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Statistics
|Starts
|11
|Top-10
|2
|Wins
|0
|Poles
|0
|Podiums
|0
|Laps Led
|2
|Top-Five
|0
|2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Results
|Barber S/F
|13/15
|Detroit 1 S/F
|4/9
|St. Pete S/F
|21/20
|Detroit 2 S/F
|11/17
|Texas 1 S/F
|19/12
|Road Am S/F
|12/23
|Texas 2 S/F
|18/22
|Mid-Ohio S/F
|16/26
|Indy GP S/F
|9/14
|Nashville S/F
|26/6
|Indy 500 S/F
|11/28
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Results
|Number of Starts
|4
|2017 S/F
|13/19
|2021 S/F
|9/14
|Best Start
|5 (2019)
|2019 S/F
|5/6
|Best Finish
|6 (2019)
|2018 S/F
|15/22
Ed Jones Fast Facts:
The 2021 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix will be Jones’ 59th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and fifth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
In four previous starts on the IMS road course he has qualified in the top-10 twice with a best starting position of fifth and a best finish of sixth both in 2019.
Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.
In 58 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 16 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones has a best starting position of fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.
Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.
Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.
Next Race:
Round 12 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, August 13-14. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET.