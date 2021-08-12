Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, August 14
NBCSN and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Manufacturer Competition
- The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, the second race of the season to be held on the 2.439-mile infield road course at IMS.
- Honda continues to hold the lead in the 2021 INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, with seven victories from 11 races this season. Returning to Indianapolis, Honda holds a 119-point advantage (959-840) over rival Chevrolet. The company is seeking its fourth consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in 2021.
- In addition to Helio Castroneves’ historic win at the Indianapolis 500 in May, Honda race winners this year include championship leader Alex Palou at Road America in June and at the season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama; Marcus Ericsson last weekend in Nashville and at the first race of the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader weekend; defending and six-time champion Scott Dixon (Texas Race 1); and Colton Herta (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg).
- Palou comes to Indianapolis leading the Drivers’ Championship with two victories and 410 points to 368 for Dixon, his teammate and the defending series champion, as Chip Ganassi Racing drivers hold three of the top-five places in the title chase. Two-time winner Ericsson rounds out the top five for Honda with 331 points.
- Other Honda drivers in the top 10 include Graham Rahal, sixth with 286 points; Colton Herta, eighth with 275 points; and Sato tenth with 231 points.
- Seven wins in 2020 brought Honda the company’s ninth INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, and third consecutive title, with Honda driver Dixon prevailing to win his sixth Drivers’ Championship, highest among active drivers in the series.
- Honda’s Indy car win total of 259 in 25 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 14 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2003 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Friday at 3 p.m. EDT, and continues through each practice and qualifying of the race weekend.
- Live network television coverage Saturday’s 85-lap opening race starts at 12:30 p.m. EDT on the NBC Sports Network. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and carried by SiriusXM satellite radio.
- Honda Racing social media content and video links from Indianapolis can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).