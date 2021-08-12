CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet: “I’ve been looking forward to returning to the IMS road course basically since Lap 1 of the race in May. We had one of our best qualifying sessions of the year, the car was really strong and my teammate won the race. We know we have good cars there and we have to be able to continue that in a slightly different time of the year. Hopefully we are able to do that, stay at the front and compete for a podium. That’s the goal! We came close to one in Nashville. It’s time to aim as high as we can and execute at the highest level to be able to bring home some trophies and points for the team.”