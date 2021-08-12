Race weekend: Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course (clockwise)

Race distance: 85 laps / 207.3 miles

Media links: Entry List (PDF) | Driver Video Quotes

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time, with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Five sets primary, four sets alternate (Note: A sixth set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie driver.)

2020 race winners (Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader): Josef Newgarden (No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) and Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet)

2020 NTT P1 Award winners (Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader): Rinus VeeKay (No. 21 SONAX Chevrolet), 1:09.6903, 125.992 mph; Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet), 1:08.9767, 127.295 mph.

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 1:07.7044, 129.687 mph, May 12, 2017 (Set in Round 3 of knockout qualifying)

NBCSN telecasts: Qualifying, 7 p.m. ET Friday, NBCSN (live) and Peacock Premium; Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN (live).

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 138 and Sirius XM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

At-track schedule (all times local):



Friday, Aug. 13 (All times are local)

3-4 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice, Peacock Premium

7-7:50 p.m.: Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (two rounds knockout qualifications/10 minutes each), NBCSN and Peacock Premium (Live)

Saturday, Aug. 14

8:45-9:15 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock Premium

12:30 p.m.: NBCSN on air

12:55 p.m.: “Drivers, start your engines”

1 p.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), NBCSN (Live)

Championship facts:

Alex Palou leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with five races to go for the first time in his INDYCAR SERIES career. Palou has led the point standings after seven of the 11 races this season.

Since the first INDYCAR SERIES race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in 2014, the winning driver has won the INDYCAR SERIES championship twice: Simon Pagenaud in 2016 and Scott Dixon (2020-Race 1).

Key championship point statistic: Since 2008, the championship leader with five races to go has gone on to win the championship seven times. Those drivers were: Scott Dixon (2008, 2018 and 2020), Dario Franchitti (2011), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012), Simon Pagenaud (2016) and Josef Newgarden (2019).

Point differential: The 42 points that separate Alex Palou and Scott Dixon is the seventh-closest point margin since 2008. Entering this season, the average lead with five races to go since 2008 was 43.9 points.

CHAMPIONSHIP WITH 5 TO GO

Year Leader Second-Place Lead Eventual Champion(Deficit- if any) 2008 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 58 Scott Dixon 2009 Ryan Briscoe Scott Dixon 8 Dario Franchitti (-11) 2010 Will Power Dario Franchitti 41 Dario Franchitti 2011 Dario Franchitti Will Power 62 Dario Franchitti 2012 Ryan Hunter-Reay Will Power 34 Ryan Hunter-Reay 2013 Helio Castroneves Scott Dixon 31 Scott Dixon 2014 Helio Castroneves Will Power 28 Will Power 2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Will Power 46 Scott Dixon (-49) 2016 Simon Pagenaud Josef Newgarden 73 Simon Pagenaud 2017 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 3 Josef Newgarden (-23) 2018 Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden 62 Scott Dixon 2019 Josef Newgarden Alexander Rossi 29 Josef Newgarden 2020 Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden 96 Scott Dixon 2021 Alex Palou Scott Dixon 42 ?

Race Notes: