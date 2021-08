Debut Race in Streets of Nashville Averages TAD of 1.212 Million Viewers on NBCSN; Most-Watched INDYCAR Cable Race in 23 Years NBCSN Continues Best INDYCAR Start Ever STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 10, 2021 – The inaugural Music City Grand Prix, a street course in Nashville, Tenn., averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.212 million viewers,…



