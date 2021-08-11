VINCE NEIL TO HEADLINE SATURDAY NIGHT CONCERT AT ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

LONG BEACH, Calif. (August 10, 2021) — The legendary front man of Mötley Crüe, Vince Neil, will rock the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach when he headlines the event’s Saturday night, Sept. 25 concert presented by Acura, ELS and ASM Global.

The show will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the plaza in front of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center adjacent to the Long Beach Convention Center and is free to Saturday race ticket holders. Space at the plaza is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Neil’s unmistakable voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of a generation including “Wild Side,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Same Ol’ Situation” and many others.

“I am very excited to be returning to perform at the Grand Prix of Long Beach,” said Neil. “I had an awesome experience last time in 2015 and I’m honored to be invited back. As it is well-known to many, I have been involved in the racing world my whole life. So when you mix racing and rock-and-roll into one event, I’m in heaven! My band and I are looking forward to an energetic and exciting show performing all the hits. I am certain a good time will be had by all. See you there!”

Raised in Southern California, Neil fell in love with music as a child, and as a teenager began performing with local bands. He fronted the popular band Rock Candy before reuniting with high school buddy Tommy Lee in 1981, establishing his spot in rock-and-roll history with the formation of Mötley Crüe.

Mötley Crüe’s epic 34‐year run included countless multi‐platinum releases, more than 22 hit singles, 100 million albums sold and dozens of global tours with sold-out arenas. The band completed “The Final Tour” on New Year’s Eve 2015.

However, Neil continues to carry on with the unending “The Legacy Continues Tour,” performing all the classic Mötley Crüe hits with select cuts from his three solo albums. Neil is also an accomplished businessman, owning several restaurants and his own brand of tequila and vodka, and is a heartfelt philanthropist. His efforts have rallied millions of dollars for the non‐profit Skylar Neil Memorial Foundation, in tribute to the unfortunate loss of his daughter to cancer in 1995.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be headlined by the season finale of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In addition, the weekend will include the Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights, the SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks, and the new-for-2021 Historic Formula Atlantic Challenge and Global Time Attack.

Saturday tickets start at $68 for a General Admission ticket that gives access to the concert, Lifestyle Expo, all racing events plus unreserved seating in select grandstands. A three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels costs $155. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages.

Fans can select and pay for their Grand Prix seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333. Also featured on gplb.com is the latest Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach news and racetrack information, photos and ongoing announcements of special race week activities.

Fans can also follow the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Facebook (GrandPrixLB), Twitter @GPLongBeach (#AGPLB) and Instagram @GPLongBeach.