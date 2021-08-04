CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet: “Every single driver on the grid should be as excited as they possibly can be for Nashville! New events are a lot of fun. I am excited to get there, embrace the city and hopefully go really fast. Being on the first podium would be a great way to be a part of the history of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and we’d love to do that with the U.S. Air Force Chevy. We’ll do our best, we have done a lot of simulation work in preparation. I am ready to get out there and see what the track is all about!”