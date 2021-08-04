Streets of Nashville
Date: Sunday, August 8th
Round: 11/16
Race laps: 80 laps
Total race distance: 173.6 miles/279.3 km
Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Friday, 4:10 – 5:25 p.m. ET
- Practice 2: Saturday, 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. ET
- Warm Up : Sunday, 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:
- Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Nashville is new to everyone. It’s the first time I get to race over a giant bridge! The track looks very unique to anything else on the calendar, and I think that will throw a curveball to both teams and drivers to be on their A game and execute when crunch time comes. I am more than ready to start the last two intense months of the season with six races remaining and fight for this championship.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“Nashville will be exciting for everyone going there this weekend! It will definitely be a tough one to get right first time by but that’s what makes it exciting! I love street tracks, and the fact that this one is so different to all other tracks on the calendar is going to make it extra cool. The liveries of our cars are different this weekend as well, having been designed by the winner of the Vuse Design Challenge. We have the perfect recipe for a mega race!”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
“Looking forward to the challenge of a new circuit this weekend. We haven’t been on a new track in a long time so really excited to get to Nashville. I think the ambiance is going to be amazing, it’s a great city and there’s going to be a ton of fans there, a lot of fanfare and a lot to take in. We’re excited to get to a new place. We have had a lot of success at first time venues before as a team so we’re hoping to repeat and hopefully bring home some hardware this weekend.”