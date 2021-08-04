

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet



“Nashville will be exciting for everyone going there this weekend! It will definitely be a tough one to get right first time by but that’s what makes it exciting! I love street tracks, and the fact that this one is so different to all other tracks on the calendar is going to make it extra cool. The liveries of our cars are different this weekend as well, having been designed by the winner of the Vuse Design Challenge. We have the perfect recipe for a mega race!”