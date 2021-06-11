#51: Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Detroit, MI (June 11, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Romain Grosjean may have been out of the #51 Nurtec ODT Honda for a few weeks now, but he’s still carrying momentum from his memorable weekend at the GMR Grand Prix last month into this week’s Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader event.

Grosjean is coming off the best NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend of his career after claiming pole position and a second place in what was only his third series start.

Once again, this season, the Swiss-born Frenchman will be discovering a new track as he takes on the challenging 2.35-mile, 13-turn temporary street circuit on Detroit’s Belle Isle.

“The Detroit Grand Prix will be a brand-new track for me, so there will be a lot to learn again,” said Grosjean. “I’ve done a few laps on my bike and it seems like a super cool, flowing circuit so I’m looking forward to discovering it aboard my #51 Nurtec ODT Honda. It will obviously be a big challenge with the bumpiness of it from what I heard from the other drivers, but I can’t wait to get on track and see for myself.”

Grosjean will get a 75-minute practice session on Friday, June 11 at 5pm ET to familiarize himself with the track. Qualifying for Race 1 will then take place Saturday, June 12 at 11am ET with the race going green at 2:05pm ET.

Race 2 will go green at 12:50pm on Sunday, June 13 with qualifying for the 70-lap event taking place at earlier that morning at 9:15am ET.

Both races will be broadcast live on NBC with practice and qualifying being streamed live on Peacock. Qualifying will also be broadcast live on NBCSN.