DETROIT, Mich. (June 11, 2021) – Fans will have plenty of easy and safe transportation options available for their visit to Belle Isle for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, June 11-13.

Once again, there is no public parking available on Belle Isle for Grand Prix attendees during race weekend. There are numerous options for fans to take advantage of, however, as they plan their visit to the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

Fans are welcome to park at any of the public parking structures or lots in downtown Detroit and ride the free Grand Prix transportation shuttles for a smooth, fast and reliable trip to Belle Isle. The shuttles will pick up Grand Prix attendees from two dedicated locations in downtown Detroit, just east of near the GM Renaissance Center – on the south side of Atwater Street at St. Antoine Street and at Franklin and Rivard Streets. In 2021, there is no Grand Prix shuttle stop at TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center).

Following health and safety protocols, face coverings will be required on the transportation shuttles. Shuttle riders will be dropped off at the entrance gates to the Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

The free shuttle service will begin at 6:30 am on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 and on Sunday, June 12, service will begin at 7:00 am. The shuttles will continue to operate each day until all guests have returned from the island once Grand Prix activities have concluded.

New in 2021, guests can bike across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle through MoGo Bike Rental. Fans can pick up a bike from the MoGo station at any station throughout downtown Detroit and purchase two hours of bike time and ride to and from Belle Isle at a reduced rate. For the return from Belle Isle, MoGo bikes can be rented from a special location on Belle Isle just across the street from the main entrance, near the Belle Isle Boat House. Download the Transit app and use the promo code ‘GP21MOGO’ to take advantage of this special offer.

The popular Grand Prix Ride Share system returns in 2021 as race attendees are welcome to use Lyft or Uber with the drop off and pickup area located on Belle Isle for the first time, just steps from the front gate.

“We are proud to offer our fans an easy and reliable transportation system for their visit to the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Our park and ride system provides safe and efficient transportation to and from the Grand Prix and we’re happy to bring back our Ride Share options for fans. We’re also excited to partner with MoGo this year as a great option for Grand Prix attendees to ride bikes on to or from Belle Isle. No matter how our fans choose to arrive on Belle Isle, we know they’ll have a great time at the Grand Prix.”

To learn more about the transportation options available for this year’s Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com/eventinfo/transportation. Tickets for the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.DetroitGP.com.