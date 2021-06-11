|Detroit Belle Isle
Dates: Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th
Rounds: 7&8/17
Race laps: 70 laps
Total race distance: 164.5 miles/264.73 km
Length: 2.35 miles/3.78 km
Number of turns: 13
Session start times: Practice: Friday, 5:00 – 6:15 p.m. ET
Qualifying, Race One: Saturday, 11:00 – 11:40 a.m. ET
Green Flag, Race One : Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying, Race Two: Sunday, 9:15 – 9:55 a.m ET
Green Flag, Race Two: Sunday, 12:40 p.m ET
TUNE IN:
Race One: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC
Race Two: Sunday, 12:00 p.m ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 3rd, 1:17.5143
Laps Completed: 22 “
It’s been a solid start to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. I forgot how bumpy this place is but it’s got a lot of character. It’s fun and physical out there. It’s going to be hot in the race especially with the aeroscreen and it will be very interesting to see how the track evolves tomorrow with the tires. Especially as it’s been a little colder with this practice at the peak of track temperature. It will be good to see tomorrow what we’ve got but we’ve started off well and need to keep it that way!”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice: 14th, 1:18.7542 mph
Total Laps: 23 “The No.7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet felt pretty good today. It was quite a messy run and there is only one practice this weekend, so every team was out on track trying to do laps. We didn’t get a lap on the reds at all but I think we have a good car and can fight at the front for qualifying. We just have to put it all together tomorrow!” Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle track is one the shortest street course we go to all year, there’s never a good gap on track. It’s always really busy, really messy, super bumpy; so it’s kind of just survival and finding a clean spot on track that gives you the best opportunity to put a lap together. We were able to do that with Pato, that’s why he’s up on the time charts; but he’s got a good car too. I think Felix is comfortable, I think he’s got a good car to work with. Tomorrow will be interesting with the qualifying format being a little different but we unloaded in the ball park which is huge here, so I’m looking for good things tomorrow.