“The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle track is one the shortest street course we go to all year, there’s never a good gap on track. It’s always really busy, really messy, super bumpy; so it’s kind of just survival and finding a clean spot on track that gives you the best opportunity to put a lap together. We were able to do that with Pato, that’s why he’s up on the time charts; but he’s got a good car too. I think Felix is comfortable, I think he’s got a good car to work with. Tomorrow will be interesting with the qualifying format being a little different but we unloaded in the ball park which is huge here, so I’m looking for good things tomorrow.