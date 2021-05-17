(INDIANAPOLIS) May 17, 2021 – First Person Advisors, a subsidiary of NFP and a benefits advisory firm, announced today a partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

The partnership comes on the heels of First Person’s acquisition by NFP, the world’s 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue. In addition to benefits, compensation and organizational health solutions, First Person now brings property and casualty insurance and retirement plans to its clients.

“Riding the momentum of our acquisition by NFP and Rinus VeeKay’s win at Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix for Ed Carpenter Racing into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the largest single-day sporting event in the world is an absolute thrill,” said Mark Minner, president and chief strategy officer of First Person. “Ed Carpenter Racing is the perfect partner for us at the Indianapolis 500. Like First Person, it has taken an entrepreneurial approach to building an organization that wins as a result of a great team, a strong culture and a dedication to excellence.”

Carpenter is the only individual in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES who handles both the responsibility of driving and owning his own team. He will be one of the most experienced drivers in the field as he attempts to qualify for his 18th Indy 500. The Indianapolis native solidified his status as a hometown favorite by winning the pole position in 2013 and 2014; in 2018, he became just the 10th driver to collect three or more Indy 500 poles in the century-plus history of the race. Some of his strongest results have come in the past few years, including a runner-up after leading the most laps in 2018. Carpenter now competes exclusively in the oval events, beginning his 19th season of Indy car competition at Texas Motor Speedway three weeks ago.

Carpenter’s on-track prowess is matched by his off-track business acumen. The Butler University graduate’s team is now in its 10th season of competition. “I am excited to welcome First Person Advisors to the ECR family,” stated Carpenter. “Not only can they help us succeed on the race track, but they can help us navigate they ever changing landscape that our business operates in.”

Carpenter will take his first laps in the No. 20 when the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens for Indy 500 practice tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18. Practice will continue through Friday May 21, before the Field of 33 qualifies on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.