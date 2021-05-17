Innovative collaboration between the most recognized global streetwear brand and Arrow McLaren SP creates exciting livery on Felix Rosenqvist’s race car for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

May 17, 2021

Arrow McLaren SP and team partner Vuse will drive art and innovation by debuting the team’s new partnership with Undefeated, the most recognized and well-curated global streetwear brand and retail boutiques. At the heart of the collaboration is a unique design by James Bond, founder of Undefeated, on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Felix Rosenqvist. The design will be showcased at one of the greatest sporting moments in the world, the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 30th.

“Arrow McLaren SP is always looking for opportunities to engage and entertain new fans to showcase this amazing sport to a more diverse audience,” said Taylor Kiel, President of Arrow McLaren SP. “To work with Vuse to bring Undefeated, an innovative, exciting lifestyle and streetwear brand, to the track during our sport’s biggest moment of the year, is a cool way to reach new people and help grow our and the INDYCAR fanbase.”

The partnership represents a ground-breaking collaboration for a lifestyle brand to design a racecar competing in the Indianapolis 500. Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse identified Undefeated and James Bond as the ideal partner to push the boundaries and accelerate inspiration through the design of a custom livery.

“We are excited to work with Arrow McLaren SP for the most iconic motorsport event of the year, the Indy 500,” said James Bond, Founder, Undefeated. “It’s an honor to have been asked to participate in the creation of the No. 7 car driven by Felix Rosenqvist and the opportunity to expand our brands’ outreach.”

Bond’s design incorporates the attributes of Undefeated through a tiger camo print, blending the patterns with flair and eye-catching detail, combined with the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet’s color scheme, to form a synergy between art and racing. Bond isn’t stopping at just designing the car, as he will join Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse to experience his first Indianapolis 500 on May 30th, putting Undefeated right in the heart of the action.

“We’re beyond excited to unveil Undefeated’s design for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP car,” said Frank Silva, Senior Vice President of Activation & Trade Marketing for Reynolds. “Vuse and Arrow McLaren SP meet at the crossroads of design and innovation, so it’s only fitting that there was this exciting opportunity for an acclaimed designer to create a one-of-a-kind paint scheme for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP car.”

The No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet will take to the track for the first time in its custom Undefeated design piloted by Felix Rosenqvist in Indianapolis 500 practice tomorrow, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock. Tune in to watch all three Arrow McLaren SP drivers compete in the Indianapolis 500 on May 30th at 11:00 a.m ET on NBC.

Undefeated and Bond’s creation isn’t the only unique design that will be featured on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet this season. Through the Vuse Design Challenge, aspiring artists, designers, race fans and any others age 25+ will have the chance to not only design a racecar paint scheme, but to see it live and in motion on the track. The contest winner will see their design take to the track on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in Nashville during the inagural Music City Grand Prix on August 8th. The winner will also receive $10,000 in prize money, along with a VIP experience at the race itself. Design entries can be submitted via vusevapor.com/design.

Vuse’s age 21+ consumers will be able to vote on their favorite designs to narrow down the selection for the panel of judges, who will ultimately choose the Vuse Design Challenge winners. These judges are experts in their respective fields, including: Jason Brueck, a digital designer; Leah Tinari, an artist and illustrator; Louise McEwen, Director of Brand and Creative at McLaren Racing; and Simon Dibley, McLaren Design Specialist.

Vuse’s passion for ingenuity doesn’t stop at the Design Challenge. The brand will continue to fuel originality by continuing its local-artist series. Shaunt’e Lewis will paint an original design on an AMSP racecar outside the track on race weekend using racecar parts that would otherwise have ended up in a landfill as part of Vuse’s painting with purpose initiative.

The Vuse brand integration is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between BAT, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company’s ultimate parent group, and McLaren Racing, as a continuation of the global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a principal partner.

Keep up with the Vuse Design Challenge at vusevapor.com/design