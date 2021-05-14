INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 13, 2021) – Fans attending the GMR Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 14-15 are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/PlanAhead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans headed to the track this weekend.

The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about the entire fan experience at IMS, including directions, parking, schedule, gate regulations, digital ticket and parking guide, ADA accessibility and much more.

Health Precaution Information & Updates

IMS.com/PlanAhead highlights several key health and safety measures being enforced to protect fans, participants, workforce and the broader community. These measures have been developed in consultation with health experts and city/state officials.

There will be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands. IMS will have cleaning and sanitation processes in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations readily available.

Face coverings must be worn at IMS per the most recent Marion County Public Health order and the event procedures agreement between IMS and local officials.

Following continued consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department, IMS will not be temperature-screening customers upon entry to the facility.

Vaccinations for IMS spectators will be available at first aid stations located inside Gates 1, 6 and 9. IMS encourages fans who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity.

More Fan Information

All Speedway patrons should be aware of the following to ensure a successful day at the track:

Tickets:

Tickets for the GMR Grand Prix are available for purchase at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates May 14 and May 15.

May 14 – $20 for practice and qualifications General Admission seating. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

May 15 – $35 for flex ticket seating in Northwest Vista (Sections 11-20), Southwest Vista (Sections 1-10), Tower Terrace (Sections 37-47 and 75-79) and Paddock (Sections 9-14). Children 15 and under are admitted free with flex ticket paying adult. Reserved seats range from $41-87.

Public Parking:

Parking for the GMR Grand Prix is available in a variety of locations around the track:

May 14 – paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate parking lots. Motorcycle parking is also available in Lot 2. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2. Parking is $10 on Friday. Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40).

May 15 – paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate parking lots for $20. Gate 1 parking is available for $50. Free parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40). Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2.

Cashless Operations:

All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will take cash.

Pedestrian Gate Entry:

Public pedestrian gates open on Friday are: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7 South, Gate 9, Gate 10 and Gate 10A.

On Saturday, public pedestrian gates open are: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 7 South, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A and Gate 11A.

IMS Museum:

The IMS Museum, located inside Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over age 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free.

For fans attending the GMR Grand Prix, free IMS Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the IMS Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Blvd. in the Speedway’s infield.

IMS Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential to the GMR Grand Prix event days to enter the Museum. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Blvd. shuttles to access the Museum.

Digital Tickets:

Race fans who order tickets in advance may select their delivery method at checkout. Digital tickets can be accessed on the IMS App or on their smartphone’s web browser. Fans are encouraged to ensure the brightness on their smartphone is turned up before approaching the gate for a seamless scanning of their digital ticket. Race fans are also encouraged to visit the IMS Digital Ticket guide to manage their digital tickets and enhance their at-track experience.

Weekend Street Parking:

Race event parking restrictions in the Town of Speedway will be enforced during GMR Grand Prix weekend. No parking will be allowed on the south and east sides of any street bound by 25th Street on the north, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west and Crawfordsville Road on the south. Additionally, three-hour parking will be monitored and enforced on both sides of Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street over the course of the race weekend.

Additional Resources and Information

Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT’s TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map at pws.trafficwise.org or visiting @TrafficWise on Twitter.

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person.

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com. For additional information, follow on Twitter the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WFNI-FM 107.5/WFNI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the GMR Grand Prix this weekend, as well as for Indy 500 Practice May 18-21, Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying May 22-23 and Miller Lite Carb Day May 28.

Friday, May 14

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 13, 2021) – Information about GMR Grand Prix track activity Friday, May 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

8-8:20 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

8:35-9:05 a.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

9:30-10:15 a.m.: GMR Grand Prix Practice 1

10:40-11:20 a.m.: USF2000 Race 1

11:45 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

1-1:45 p.m.: GMR Grand Prix Practice 2

2:10-3:10 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 1

3:25-4:05 p.m.: USF2000 Race 2

4:30-5:45 p.m.: GMR Grand Prix qualifying

GRANDSTANDS OPEN: B Penthouse, E Penthouse, E Stand (1-16), J Stand (1-5), North Vista Wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-10), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (9-12), Tower Terrace (37-42).

