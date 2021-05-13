Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayDate: Saturday, May 15 Rounds: 5/17 Race laps: 85 laps Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.6 km Length: 2.439 miles/3.92 km Number of turns: 14 Session start times: Practice 1: Friday, 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. ETPractice 2: Friday, 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. ETQualifying: Friday, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. ET Warm Up: Saturday, 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. ETGreen Flag: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ETTUNE IN:Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC
Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“I think we’re rolling into the Month of May with the best momentum we could ask for. We are coming off a very strong race at Texas Motor Speedway and we’re looking forward to carrying that into the GMR Grand Prix. I think we had a solid race here in 2020 so we want to build on that and then roll into Indianapolis 500 practice, qualifying and the race with the best momentum we can.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“Coming back from Texas Motor Speedway, it was huge for the team to get the win with Pato. There have been a lot of smiling face since then. The No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP car hasn’t had any good results yet, but there was so much potential in Texas and I think that’s keeping us in a positive mindset going into the GMR Grand Prix and the Month of May. We’re ready to get back on a road course and go for the win.”
Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“Running the road course is key to succeeding in the Indianapolis 500 because it’s very different working under pressure than working on a test day. I think it’s going to be good preparation for everyone. Not only for the engineers, but we’ve got some younger guys working on the car, as well as some as some of the pit crew. They are shop guys, so there’s work to be done, but I think running the GP and being under pressure is going to show what we all need to work on. If we do a good job with that, then I think we will pretty good. The whole thing here is being as good as we can be for the 500.”Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
“The entire team is excited to start the Month of May in Indianapolis with the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course. Arrow McLaren SP is coming in with a lot of momentum following Pato’s first career win in Texas but the key will be to build on that and push forward. I think Felix showed a lot of potential in Texas and this is a course he can be very quick at, so we are looking forward to getting him back on track. We are also joined this weekend by Juan Pablo Montoya, who will be starting his first INDYCAR race since 2017. The goal of Juan Pablo joining us for this race was always to prepare him and the No. 86 crew for the Indianapolis 500. I think this is a great first step toward having three cars that can compete all month long.”