“The entire team is excited to start the Month of May in Indianapolis with the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course. Arrow McLaren SP is coming in with a lot of momentum following Pato’s first career win in Texas but the key will be to build on that and push forward. I think Felix showed a lot of potential in Texas and this is a course he can be very quick at, so we are looking forward to getting him back on track. We are also joined this weekend by Juan Pablo Montoya, who will be starting his first INDYCAR race since 2017. The goal of Juan Pablo joining us for this race was always to prepare him and the No. 86 crew for the Indianapolis 500. I think this is a great first step toward having three cars that can compete all month long.”