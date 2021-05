Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 2nd 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sunday, May 2, 2021) – Pato O’Ward’s time is now. O’Ward broke through for his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, winning the XPEL 375 on Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. O’Ward, who started fourth, passed two-time series champion Josef Newgarden with 24 laps…