CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

XPEL 375

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, FORT WORTH, TEXAS

RACE RECAP – PATO O’WARD WINS FOR CHEVY

MAY 2, 2021

Chevrolet finishes 1-2 in second race of Texas doubleheader

Pato O’Ward earns first victory; Josef Newgarden is runner-up

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 2, 2021) – Pato O’Ward, four days shy of his 22nd birthday, claimed his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway.

O’Ward, driving the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, overtook two-time Series champion Josef Newgarden with 24 laps left in the 248-lap race on the 1.455-mile asymmetrical oval and went on to a 1.2443-second victory. Newgarden, driving the No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet, was runner-up for the second time in four races this season.

The victory was the 90th for Chevrolet in 153 races since returning to NTT INDYCAR SERIES manufacturer competition in 2012.

Simon Pagenaud placed sixth in the No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet, while teammate Scott McLaughlin finished eighth and Rinus VeeKay placed ninth in the No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing. An on-track incident early on involving three Chevrolet drivers sliced the running field by six cars. No one was injured.

A day earlier in the 212-lap Genesys 300, McLaughlin registered a second-place finish in the No. 3 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet in his NTT INDYCAR SERIES oval racing debut. O’Ward finished third.

O’Ward moved to second in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings, while Newgarden gained two positions to fourth heading into two events this month at the

Indianapolis Motor Speedway. First up is the GMR Grand Prix on May 15 on the road course. NBC will telecast the race at 2:30 p.m. ET. On May 30 is the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

TEAM CHEVY RACE 2 FINISHERS:

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Josef Newgarden, No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 PPG Team Penske Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek Ed Carpenter, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT/AJ Foyt Racing Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators/AJ Foyt Racing Conor Daly, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin

DRIVER QUOTES:

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET, WINNER:

WHAT WERE YOUR EMOTIONS AS YOU CROSSED THE FINISH LINE FOR YOUR FIRST INDYCAR CHECKERED FLAG?

“Finally man! That was a long race, but we had so much pace in this Arrow McLaren No. 5. I have to thank Vuse, Team Chevy, Mission Foods and everybody on this team who have been doing such a good job. And we bounced back from last weekend and we got a podium yesterday, we had pace and we got the job done today. I couldn’t be happier for another group of guys.”

DID YOU THINK YOUR FIRST INDYCAR WIN WOULD COME AT AN OVAL?

“Honestly no, but hey, I will take it. Its Texas, it’s very close to my heart and I have lived here for many years. Many Mexicans are out there in the grandstands, so thank you very much. So happy, finally!”

YOU SAID WHEN THE SEASON STARTED YOU WANTED TO CAUSE HEADACHES FOR THE GUYS THAT WIN ALL THE TIME. IS THIS WHAT YOU MEANT PATO?

“This is exactly what I meant, yes. All emotions in one. A little big of relief. We got the first win out of the way. This lets us focus on the rest of the championship. I get my formula one test at the end of the year. We feel like we have a good shot a championship. I love INDYCAR racing.”

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 XPEL TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED 2ND: WHAT WERE YOU LACKING AT THE END?

“You know, I don’t know what it was. It just seemed like his Chevy was a little better than my Chevy for some reason. But at the end of the day a Chevy won the race, so I am pretty happy about that. Always have great support from Chevy, and fuel mileage. Fuel mileage was very important and reliability, and Chevrolet is always top notch for those qualities. Happy with that and to get Xpel a good second place finish, and I don’t know that we can be disappointed but we were in the catbird seat for sure. Just did not have the speed at the end, I don’t know what it was. At the middle of the race I made a comment to the guys that we were lacking speed for some reason. I don’t know what it is, but we will figure it out. We did a great job and I was really proud of the team and they stuck to it. We learned some stuff from Scott (McLaughlin) on his car, did a great job in the pits and second place is a good day for us.”

SCOTT MMCLAUGHLIN, NO. 3 PPG TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED 8TH:

“It was an up and down day, we started P7 and got boxed around at the start. Just getting used to everything again and these veterans are very good at getting their car pace very quickly. For me it just took me a little time to get comfortable with the track conditions, but the PPG Chevy was really strong. I felt like we probably weren’t as strong as yesterday as far as car pace and looking after my tires. We were really good with fuel saving and being able to keep the pace up when fuel saving. Very hard to pass and a very one line track where you had to make your time up when there was traffic or lap traffic on restarts. Unfortunately my two restarts were terrible and I lost some positions, but its all learning. On the last one I finally got it together and passed a couple of people. Overall if you told me this weekend I would finish second and eighth, I would have laughed at you. So its nice to come away with two top 10s and finish every lap so far in the INDYCAR season to get a really strong leap forward as we head to the month of May at Indianapolis which is going to be one of the best weeks and months of my life.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON 5G TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED 13TH:“Man, a tough two days at Texas. We got caught out by the yellow there and before that we had a pretty good shot at the top five. Then unfortunately I went three wide and got pushed onto the marbles and its just seriously a one groove track……yeah. It started on the restart where I should have gone to the inside and not the outside, just a bad decision. Still in the game and it’s not as big of a points deficit as we have had before, so yep, just motor on. Its becoming the year I thought it would be with a lot of different winners, pretty mixed up. If we can just keep hammering away here, we can have a big chance.”

SIMON PAGENAUD, NO. 22 TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED 6TH: “Got a P6 in Texas. Good race. Had a car good enough to win. The Menards Chevy was behaving well today. We had some great restarts and awesome pit stops. My crew was on fire on pit lane. So happy with P6 today. We are building toward the championship and races like today will help that. Congratulations to Pato and the who McLaren Schmidt team for their win today.”

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 SONAX ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 9TH: “Pretty good race. Quite happy with a P9. A lot happened. Quite a flawless race. It was haWrd to get from P12 to the front. But we capitalized, got all the points and came home with another top-10. So we are happy. Now on to Indy GP.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 59 GALLAGHER CARLIN CHEVROLET, DNS -ACCIDENT BEFORE GREEN:

WHAT HAPPEND: “I’m not really sure. I think in general in IndyCar we have too many start crashes. It’ looked fine… everyone accelerated. I had the best view; I was last. Then everyone is nose to tail. Can’t throw blame. I’ve never been upside down in an IndyCar before. On our bingo card of terrible things to have happen to us, I don’t know what’s coming next. Hinch found a hole, then the 4 car caught whoever else was crashing. Then two giant cars came. It turns out you can be upside down quite easily. We will hope to be on to better things in our hometown of Indianapolis soon.”

SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS, NO. 14 ROKIT AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, DNS-ACCIDENT BEFORE GREEN:

WHAT DID YOU SEE? “Obviously I didn’t see anything. Clearly someone was checking up at the front of me, we should be going. It’s not an excuse. When someone checks up in front. It’s a real shame two days in a row we get drilled and taken out of the race. It’s a very expensive day for A.J. Foyt Racing and the No. 14 ROKIT Chevrolet. It’s a shame when you get wrecked, right? Even more when you have something to fight with. The guys worked til midnight to repair the car after Josef took us out, then we can’t even run now. I’m not very impressed right now. “

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

XPEL 375

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, FORT WORTH, TEXAS

POST RACE ZOOM CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT

MAY 2, 2021

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET, WINNER OF TODAY’S RACE AND JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 XPEL TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET WHO FINISHED IN 2ND, MET POST RACE WITH MEDIA VIA ZOOM:

THE MODERATOR: We have been joined by our race winner, Pato O’Ward, his first win in his 26th INDYCAR SERIES start. He made a pass for the lead on lap 225. He is now second in points and Thursday is his 22nd birthday.

Welcome, Pato. How fun was today for you?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, it was very fun today. I feel like we truly earned our win today. I knew we had a very, very quick car. It’s just very, very tough to pass. Everybody kind of got boxing in the same strategy. Everything had to be done out on track. I knew I had to keep the tires under me, attack whenever I had the fuel to do it.

But the Chevy mileage was great. I really have to thank the whole Arrow McLaren SP No. 5 Chevy crew. They gave me a very strong car, something that I could truly attack whenever I had to. It was some great fun. I’m very proud of what we all accomplished as a group today.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll start with questions from the media.

Q. After this weekend, we saw one victory for Honda and one victory for Chevy. How do you see this engine fight looking at the Indianapolis 500?

PATO O’WARD: I think we’re in a good position. Talking about the Chevy, I am in a Chevy, I don’t know what the Honda feels like because I’ve never really driven it. From the looks of it, it looks like everything is very fair. It’s very spaced out. I feel like there’s a very good mix of Chevys and Hondas fighting at the front. Around the middle it’s also very mixed.

I think we’re going to see a very good fight in Indy. I’m not quite sure how it’s going to be. I can’t really tell you because everybody hasn’t really let loose yet. We’ll see on Fast Friday.

I’m confident that Chevy has done some improvements to help us out at this year’s Indy 500. As everybody knows, that’s the crown jewel. Everybody wants to win that race, including us.

Q. Did the first win feel like you thought it would feel?

PATO O’WARD: Very special. Very special for sure. It’s really cool to do it in a place that’s very close to my heart, very close to home. Texas is the closest that I will ever have to racing in Mexico. Hopefully we can change that in the future.

I lived here just four hours south of here in San Antonio for many years. I grew up there a lot of my teenage years. I love coming here.

It’s a tough track. It’s not easy at all. But I think it’s a great place to do it. Lots of my family was here. It’s really cool to share this moment with them. It’s just cool to get it out of the way for the rest of the season, to try and rack up as many more as we can. If we can’t take that, we take a second or a third.

We’re here for the long haul. We want to try to challenge for this championship and want a chance whenever we end up in California at the end of September.

Q. As soon as the race ended Zak tweeted a deal is a deal, see you in Abu Dhabi. I’m wondering if that’s crossed your mind at all, that he owes you, has to pay up?

PATO O’WARD: Yes, he’s going to pay up (laughter).

Q. You’re always very confident entering a race. Today you appeared to be a little more confident than normal. What was it about today where you felt confident that this could be the day?

PATO O’WARD: Man, something about today just felt — I was very calm going into the race. I knew I had a good car under me. I knew that if I was just patient.

In the beginning, it was definitely a struggle because Palou and Dixon were leaving us. It was either try and get by the people, try to catch up, or kind of stay there. Obviously the yellows played into our favor to close everyone back up.

But, yeah, I just feel like everything aligned today. The pit stops were fantastic. The car was very well-balanced. I was able to attack. I didn’t feel like I was in defensive mode. I felt like if I was let loose, I could attack and I could get the job done. Just definitely a lot harder wherever everybody is kind of on the same mileage of tires.

Honestly the best option or the best chance to go forward is in the restarts, as you guys probably saw. Last restart was probably what put me in position to win this race.

Q. Could you go over the race-winning pass in turn three. How much did you time that?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, I was looking at what Josef was doing, so I was able to follow somewhat closely to him. Man, I have so much respect for him because he races me so clean, he’s such a great competitor. He definitely allowed us to have a good battle in the end and not put both of us in the wall. He’s a very smart competitor. He’s a great champion. Probably one of the guys you would wish to be racing for the lead of a race or to win a race, yeah. It’s definitely really cool.

Q. You started off your journey in America in Indy Pro 2000. You were out of open-wheel for an entire year in 2017. Won Indy Lights. Out in 2019. How much more does this win mean to you given where your journey started in America with Team Pelfrey?

PATO O’WARD: It feels well earned. It’s a race win that no one can take away from us by saying, You won it because you were lucky. I truly feel like we earned it based on pace, pit stops, and the job that I did on track. Without the overtakes that we did, we probably wouldn’t have had a chance.

It feels really good that we truly earned this. I couldn’t be happier for the group of guys.

Q. What was the first thing you thought of when you crossed the finish line?

PATO O’WARD: Just like finally (laughter). Man, the last like 15 laps, I was just enjoying, enjoying the ride. Yeah, I mean, I don’t know how else to explain it. My donuts were like not the best, but I really wanted to do donuts (smiling).

But, yeah, I just felt really calm. When we crossed the finish line, I just felt really proud of all the hard work that has gone into this off-season. Many hours go into this, and we’re all here to win. There’s a lot more lows than highs in racing unfortunately. But the highs are very high. We all compete for this moment.

We’re going to take it in. But we’ve got a long way to go in the championship. The month of May is coming up, going to be very busy. We need to be on top of our game. We’re going to try to rack up as many more wins as we can. If we can’t do that, score as many points as we can.

Q. What’s the first thing you’re going to say to Zak Brown when he calls you or you call him?

PATO O’WARD: Where is my F1 test? I want McLaren.

Q. Can you talk us through the lap 225 pass. How serious were you when you tried round the outside at turn one? How did you manage to maintain your momentum into turn three?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, Josef was riding not as low as my car liked to ride. I was just watching what he was doing. I was hanging back because I had to hit a number of fuel. It’s a lot harder whenever you’re in clean air.

Once they let me loose and said, You know what to do, is where I really closed it up. I think it took maybe one or two laps. But he’s someone I can really trust when I’m racing. Around this place, you’re going 210, 220 plus miles an hour, you need someone that can race you hard but clean. Josef is someone that has always raced me very, very clean. It’s someone that I highly respect a lot. Honestly, it was really cool to have the battle of the win with him.

Q. INDYCAR says you’re the first Mexican driver to win in the series since Adrian Fernandez in 2004. What does that mean? Do you know Adrian at all?

PATO O’WARD: Man, I admire Adrian a lot. It’s very special to me to represent my country. I’m the only Mexican driver racing here. I’m a competitive being. I like to win. I like to be at the front. I like to compete. I don’t think there’s anything better than putting your flag as high as you can. I think Dixon will say that about his country, so on.

I’m very proud of what we accomplished and really happy that we got this all together in a way.

Q. Give us a brief background. How long did you live in Texas?

PATO O’WARD: I lived in Mexico for the first 11 years of my life. I went to middle school and high school in San Antonio, Texas. It’s honestly very, very close to Monterrey, Mexico. Just three hours from the border from Mexico. Anyways, I moved there.

I just moved to Indy a year ago to be closer to the team. I enjoy spending time with them. They’re like a second family. San Antonio, Texas, does feel very much like a home to me. That’s basically how I ended up going to San Antonio.

Q. When you get the personal McLaren from Zak, what color are you going to get that car in?

PATO O’WARD: Probably some crazy color. I won’t ask him for a normal one. I want a limited edition.

Q. Do you think this win might help INDYCAR land that race in Mexico that you have been trying to do for a number of years?

PATO O’WARD: I sure hope so. I don’t think just one win will do it. I think if we’re consistently championship contenders, if we win a couple more, I think that will definitely help the chances of a bit more. That’s the goal.

I always tell everybody, If we go back to Mexico, it’s going to be a sold out event and it’s going to be awesome. We just have to get into the process as soon as we can.

Q. Early in your career you were aiming for Formula 1, the Red Bull program didn’t really pan out. After this race you said you love INDYCAR racing. Do you still have a desire to someday go back to F1 or is this your home now?

PATO O’WARD: Man, I mean, like I said, my heart’s with INDYCAR. It’s just great racing and it’s so, so competitive. I think for a driver there is nothing harder in the world. I think many drivers can agree with me that have come from Formula 1 to INDYCAR, back to Formula 1.

You know what, Formula 1 is the peak of technology. Everybody wants to go there. If the opportunity ever came by Zak, he said there’s a seat open, I want you in my team, I’d be pretty dumb not to take it because it would just be a crazy opportunity. They don’t come often.

Right now I’m focused on the job that I have right now in INDYCAR. I want to make the best of it.

Q. How much momentum does this give you going into the month of May given you’re joined by Montoya for the entire month?

PATO O’WARD: I think it’s great momentum to roll into the month of May. Things can go from high to low in a matter of seconds. We need to keep our head in it. If there’s a time to push, it’s now. We just need to be continuing to be consistent, qualify up front. That will make our lives a lot easier during the races.

It’s just so competitive. You guys saw, when someone is dominant or fast in one place, they go to the next place and they might be a bit further back or strong again. You never know. It’s so competitive.

I just think we have to continue with the mentality that we have. When we have the opportunity, we take it. If we don’t, we maximize what we’ve got.

Q. Drivers from Mexico bring their entire country with them as far as fans. You can see that with Daniel Suarez and you. Does that give you any more pride when you get a win like this?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, I’ve said it in many interviews. I feel like there is nothing better than the Mexican fans. There is so much life and energy, especially for their fellow countrymen. It’s really cool.

We always want to see more. I feel like we have so much potential to grow in the country of Mexico, South America, with all the Latins. I feel like this is obviously a step in the right direction. But nowhere close where I feel like it could be.

Q. Question about the gun salute.)

PATO O’WARD: I shot like one time a rifle, but just once. Whenever they gave me a pistol, it took me a while to clock them or whatever. But it’s cool, man. It was some fun. I think I did it like four times or something.

THE MODERATOR: Thank you so much for joining us today.

THE MODERATOR: Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the post race press conference. We are joined today by the driver of the No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, who finished second place in today’s event.

Josef, great finish for you today. Tell us about your race.

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Yeah, it was a decent day for us. Can’t be too disappointed with the second place. Obviously we were in the catbird seat there at the end. Felt like it was going to be possible to get a win today.

The only thing I was worried about, just seemed like we were lacking some speed for whatever reason. Pato’s Chevy seemed to be performing a little bit better than my Chevy. Regardless, with Chevy in Victory Lane, it’s a good day.

We had great fuel mileage, great reliability, which are always qualities we get from Chevrolet. Pretty proud about that. Happy to have XPEL on the car, with them being the title sponsor.

A lot of good positives, but just short at the end of the day.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll take questions.

Q. How much confidence does this give you going into the month of May, going to the Speedway for the Indy 500?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Yeah, we feel pretty good about things. Felt positive coming here. Didn’t have the weekend we could have. But I think at the end we definitely feel pretty positive about what we’re doing. Then Indianapolis, same deal, pretty happy with what we’re going to be bringing there.

Yeah, excited to get to May. It’s finally here. We can settle in now and try to make the most of it.

Q. This result is obviously as a result of some really hard work by the team. How rewarding is it to pick up the podium and have XPEL at the race?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Yeah, it was great. I saw them in victory circle when I got to see Pato. They were pretty pumped to have a fun finish to the race. It was definitely more thrilling than it could have been. So excited they were here. Excited they were on our car. I think their support was great. Good second place, couple podiums now. We just got to keep going.

Q. The second-place finish for the championship, how much does this mean for you going forward to try to recover from Barber?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Yeah, it’s a good day. Obviously we’re pretty early, so it’s hard to take too much stock into where we’re at now. But we’re definitely — I think everybody in the championship is in the fight. It’s early enough to do anything right now.

Yeah, but I got to have days like this. This is always good.

Q. I know Penske hasn’t won yet, but four runner-ups with the team. Is it getting happy your guys are close or increasingly more frustrating?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Not frustrating yet. I mean, we’re there. We’re definitely in the mix, which is the first step. So I think we stay in the mix, we’re going to get some wins knocked off. We just got to stay focused on that. Feeling good about things so far.

Q. St. Pete last year you were praising Pato about how your battles were together. We have a pair of 21-year-old winners this season. Do you feel like the future of the series is now? Is this the wave the series has been needing?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I think it’s definitely a good wave. We seem to get it, I don’t know, I don’t know what’s cycle is, every four, five years. But there’s definitely a good wave at the moment.

I think everybody has been pretty high on Colton and Pato. I’ve been definitely very high on Pato. Not surprised to see him get a win. Both him and McLaren are very strong contenders.

Yeah, you have a little of everything. Guys in the middle, like me, middle of the road. You have some veterans and some really good young blood. It’s a good time. There’s a lot of talent.

Q. What did you think of the aero changes this weekend, the impact it had on the races?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Yeah, I would agree with Graham. You got to take the positives. Everyone has put a tremendous amount of work into this. Both the series, the track, everybody involved, the teams trying to help out with feedback.

I think it was an improvement from last year, as well. I agree. It was racier. People followed a lot closer, less dropoff. I think it was pretty close to being good. You’re just a little hand tied here with the one-lane track, to be honest. If we could get more lanes, we could get more usage out of the track, I think you’d have a much racier race.

A lot of what happened today was it turned into a fuel mileage situation. There’s not much you can do about that. Whenever it gets to that point, everyone is going to take it up, you saw nearly the whole field trying to fuel. You get into one of those situations with a caution at the beginning that creates it, you just can’t do much about it. Everyone is going to try to race.

I thought at the end when it got racy again, it was definitely a good improvement.

Q. What did you both of you see, what caused the wreck behind you guys? Seemed like the guys involved said it was guys checking up towards the front.

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Yeah, I noticed it. I’m not surprised. There was a small checkup where I was at in sixth. I have a pretty good view of the first and second row.

It doesn’t take much. The smallest checkup can turn into a really big effect down the line. I think that’s what happened today. I noticed just a little bauble. Everyone kind of adjusts, but I think people probably overreacted in the back.

It’s unfortunate. You got to have the thing silky smooth when you’re at the front starting these races. If it’s not 100% smooth the way everyone is brought to the line, it can get really tricky at the back.

Q. Josef, you’ve had some ups and downs over the past four races. What are you taking from all of this heading into the month of May?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I think there’s plenty of positives. St. Pete was a strong weekend. I think I would say this weekend was fairly strong. We’ve not been world beaters on either of them, but we’re thoroughly in the fight, in the mix.

We’ve been in position to win races the last two weekends. I said this earlier, but that’s step one. You put yourself in position, you keep doing that. You do that enough times, it all starts falling into place. That’s the theory at least.

I feel positive about where we’re at. I know there’s been a tremendous amount of work from our team to try and up our game at all places. I think we’re feeling some of those effects now.

Indy, we obviously want to have the biggest effect from those efforts. I think we’re all pretty hopeful, excited to get stuck into the month of May and make the most of it.

Q. First time we had back-to-back races on two separate days at Texas Motor Speedway. How did it work out for you physically, with the team? Did you like the concept? Should we move forward with it?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I’m indifferent. I don’t know if I like it one way or the other. I like a single-day show here at Texas. You got two this weekend. I don’t feel one way or the other about it. I liked it when it was a solo weekend, and two this weekend. I don’t know how to say much more than that.

Q. Josef, how confident were you that the strategy T.C. had cooked up for you was going to be able to work and get you to Victory Lane?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Strategy was sound. We were saving more fuel than anybody today, just going that little bit longer which enabled us to do what we were doing. We were kind of working towards the back end of this race all day, kind of the boring way to hit it, but it’s effective.

I just didn’t have pace at the end. I had positioning. I for whatever reason didn’t have the pace. I don’t know. I was pretty flat out, but just didn’t have the pace.

Yeah, I was really positive on the approach. I always am. I feel confident in what we’re doing. I always feel big confidence in Tim and the boys on pit lane. They crush it pretty much every time. There’s no lacking of confidence there. We just didn’t have quite enough at the end.

For our side, we learned a lot from Scott and the 3 car, his engineer J.B. In contrast to what Graham is saying, it’s nice to have multiple cars. Three of us were struggling last night. Massive issues all three of us were fighting, Will, Simon, myself. The 3 car looked like they were on an island, pretty happy.

When those situations arise, it’s just copy, paste, simple as that. It goes around sometimes. It was a big improvement for us. Our race car was really good today. Super happy with that. Just lacking speed. I don’t know where the speed was. But the race car felt very good.

Yeah, it’s nice when you have teammates to lean on like that and definitely learn something from the first race going into the second.

﻿

THE MODERATOR: We’ll let Josef Newgarden Go.

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Thank you.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 75 countries with nearly 4 million cars and trucks sold in 2019. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found www.chevrolet.com.