ED CARPENTER, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 11th: “Texas will probably one we look back on, see the results and think we weren’t very good, but the performance was there and our race pace was good. The guys did a great job in the pits. It was just a weird weekend with qualifying and how far back we had to start. The positive is I feel strong and like I am performing well going into Indy. I feel the same way about the team! At least there, we know we will get to qualify and be able to battle at the front where we belong.”