CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 16th: “We had a good start and got into the Top 8. We felt pretty competitive at the beginning, but we just weren’t able to keep the pace we needed to make a two-stop strategy work. We lost a bit of time in the pits, but those things happen. It was disappointing and there are some things I need to figure out with this car, but overall I think we were strong this weekend. We qualified well, which was really nice. Hopefully, we get some good information from today and can be better at St. Pete next week.”