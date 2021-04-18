“It was a crazy race. Going into the race, the two-stop strategy seemed very far away. But obviously with the way it started, with the chaos at the beginning, the two-stopper came into play. We had an issue with a tire going down going through some debris. We took an opportunity there to cover Rossi and get those tires off, go to blacks and run an aggressive three-stopper. It worked for us certainly in terms of the three-stopper, but unfortunately the guys on the two-stopper ended up just in front of us. All in all, it was a good day. I think there is a lot to be proud of, certainly P4 is a great way to start the season. There is a long way to go. Really proud of the effort on the No. 7 car getting Felix back out and salvaging some valuable points. All-in-all there’s a lot to be proud of leaving this and weekend and a strong start for Arrow McLaren SP going into St. Pete and the rest of the year. Good day.”