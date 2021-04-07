The No. 98 Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana / Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian No. 98 that Marco Andretti will attempt to qualify for the the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR – Chris Owens)

INDIANAPOLIS (April 6, 2021) – Andretti Autosport has announced today that Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, with supporting partner Group1001, will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 98 Honda of Marco Andretti and Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is on the fast track to accelerate awareness of food insecurity throughout Central Indiana with their No One Runs on Empty initiative, which was launched in 2020 alongside their partnership with Andretti Autosport.

The 2020 #NoOneRunsOnEmpty campaign was highlighted by the No. 88 Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Honda piloted by Colton Herta for all three races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (GMR Grand Prix, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500, and INDYCAR Harvest GP). As the end of the pandemic is hopefully in sight, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is mindful that as the vaccine is distributed and there is a slow return to normalcy, hungry Hoosiers will still need help. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana plateaued at more than double the families served before COVID-19 and the effects of the pandemic will have a longer lasting impact on those families who are new to food insecurity, over 40% of which are now being served by Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

“The No One Runs on Empty awareness campaign launched last July with key goals of raising awareness of the impact of food insecurity on the lives of our neighbors, and spurring action in the form of advocacy, volunteerism, or donations. By any measure, that effort was a success,” said John Elliott, CEO, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. “We also hoped for continued development of our partnership with Andretti Autosport, and the addition of new mission partners who were drawn to our mission and to those we serve. The Andretti family became part of the Gleaners team in every way and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway stepped forward in a big way, allowing us to host mobile pantries on site, and engaging with Gleaners as an official charitable partner. And today, we welcome a new mission partner – Group1001 – who heard our message in 2020 and wanted to be a part of it in 2021. No one runs on empty – certainly not Marco – but even more critically, the nearly 1 million Hoosiers who may face food insecurity at this very moment.”

The 2021 No One Runs on Empty Indy 500 effort is made possible with the support of Group1001. “Group1001, a financial services group including Gainbridge, the presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500, is proud to partner with Gleaners and Andretti Autosport to further our mission to help drive positive social change. Our Corporate Social Responsibility programs to date have spanned more than 25 states, positively impacting more than 200,000 kids and families,” said Melissa Jacobs, Sr. Vice President of Sponsorships and Corporate Communications, Group1001. “Food is the fuel that drives success and Group1001 is honored to support this No One Runs on Empty campaign with Gleaners and Andretti Autosport to help lessen the worry and burdens of Indiana families.”

“It’s been an honor to team up with organizations like Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Group1001 to help drive out hunger in our hometown,” stated Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Andretti Autosport. “It’s been a tough year for a lot of people and the work that Gleaners is doing during this pandemic has been impressive to say the least. We’re proud to be able to provide a platform for them to not only raise awareness but also elevate their mission through our INDYCAR program.”

After announcing that he would be stepping away from full-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition and refocusing his racing career after the 2020 season, Marco Andretti is set to make his 2021 INDYCAR return this May at the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. He will make his 16th start on the iconic oval and hopes to build upon his 2020 pole position and numerous competitive finishes over the years to get his first Indianapolis 500 win.

“I’m ready to get back on track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May and I’m very excited that I get to do that while representing such a great organization like Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Group1001 to help make sure No One Runs On Empty,” said Marco Andretti. “I have put all of my focus into winning the Indianapolis 500 this year and I feel that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is where I bring the most to the table as a driver. I have come so close to winning over the years and after winning the pole last year, I’m more determined than ever to get an Indianapolis 500 win.”

The No. 98 and Marco Andretti will make their 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut on the first day of Indianapolis 500 practice in the month of May but will first be seen taking part in a two-day, 22-car test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday and Friday.