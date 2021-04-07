INDIANAPOLIS, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will remain open to the public during the Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9 Indy 500 testing at the legendary 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. IMS announced April 5 that the test will be closed to the public as it prioritizes planning and…
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum to Remain Open During April 8-9 Indy 500 Testing; Parking Across 16th Street with Free, Continuously Running Shuttles
category: TSO News