(INDIANAPOLIS) March 30, 2021 – Ed Carpenter Racing and the U.S. Air Force are proud to unveil Conor Daly’s No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. In a brand-new design for 2021, Daly’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES car celebrates the U.S. Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. The No. 20 was painted in ECR’s race shop and features a pattern of silver, blue and black silhouettes of the only stealth bomber in the world.

A group of select Airmen from the 509th Bomb Wing were the first to see the 2021 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet two weeks ago. Daly and members of the Ed Carpenter Racing team travelled to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, to meet the men and women who maintain, support and operate the aircraft and displayed the No. 20 car alongside the inspiration behind its design, a B-2 Spirit. The 509th Bomb Wing and its fleet of B-2s serve as part of the U.S. Air Force’s conventional and strategic combat force. Whiteman AFB is the only operational base for the strategic stealth bomber.



“The Air Force’s liveries have traditionally drawn inspiration from the fighter aircraft community, but air power is about much more than fighter aircraft,” said Major Jason Wyche, Chief, National Events Branch, Air Force Recruiting Service. “The B-2 plays a critical role in the defense of our nation, bringing massive firepower to bear, anywhere in the world, in a short amount of time. The B-2 is an iconic aircraft, so we are really excited to unveil this design highlighting the stealth bomber and the Airmen supporting that mission.”



The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. A dramatic leap forward in technology, the bomber represents a major milestone in the U.S. bomber modernization program. Its low-observable, or “stealth,” characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy’s most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued and heavily defended targets. First flown in 1989, it will continue to provide a strong, effective deterrent and combat force well into the 21st century.



Daly, 29, is continuing a partnership with the U.S. Air Force that originated four years ago. Beginning as a one-off 2018 Indianapolis 500 entry, Daly and the U.S. Air Force have grown to be synonymous in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Daly competed in the full 2020 schedule, splitting his talent between two teams. Daly drove the No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing during the road and street course events and the No. 47 in the Indianapolis 500. While ECR team owner Ed Carpenter raced the No. 20 on ovals, Daly stepped into Carlin’s No. 59. In addition to four Top 10 finishes, Daly earned his first career pole position at Iowa Speedway. Known for a desire to sharpen his skills by racing in different disciplines, Daly has recently competed in USAC Midgets, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



“To be able to pay tribute to one of the most outstanding aircrafts in the U.S. Air Force fleet is really incredible. The B-2 Spirit represents some of the greatest technology in the modern world and some of the most impressive air power. For it to be on our NTT INDYCAR SERIES car means a lot to myself and ECR, we hope it’s as powerful as the B-2,” Daly stated. “We have such incredible cars every year. We’ve showcased the history of the fighter jet, which is so fitting since our cars look like fighter jets. Now, we’ve got the B-2 on our car in a really cool pattern. We really hope the fans love it as much as we do!”



The 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule consists of 13 road and street course events, all of which will feature Daly in ECR’s No. 20. The B-2 Spirit design will make its race weekend debut in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park on April 17-18. It will also race at St. Petersburg, Belle Isle, Road America, Mid-Ohio, Nashville, Portland, Laguna Seca and Long Beach. Though Daly will sport a special edition livery for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500, the B-2 scheme will first be seen on-track on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The B-2 car will be branded as the No. 47 during the open test on April 8-9, which will again be Daly’s Indy 500 number. The official design of the No. 47 will be unveiled in April.