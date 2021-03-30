Will Be Primary Sponsor of Rahal’s Entry for Two Races and Full Season Associate

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 30, 2021) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Fleet Cost & Care (FCC), an industry leader in fleet management software, has entered into a new multi-year agreement with the team for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that will include full season associate sponsorship and grow from being a primary sponsor for one event to two as Fleet Cost & Care will be primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for the Genesys 300 on May 1 and XPEL 375 on May 2 — both at Texas Motor Speedway.

FCC will begin their sixth season with the team in 2021 after growing the relationship from an associate sponsor role for multiple races in 2016 into a full season associate sponsor and primary for Graham Rahal’s entry for one race per year since 2018. The livery design will be reminiscent of team founder and co-owner Bobby Rahal’s fan-favorite livery that he competed in for “Rahal’s Last Ride” in his final season of Indy car competition in 1998 in celebration of the team’s 30th anniversary.

“As our partnership enters its sixth year, we continue to enjoy the benefits of being part of a team with a rich history of on track success and taking great care of their sponsors,” said Fleet Cost & Care President Jeff Curran. “Being a part of the RLL team during their 30th anniversary year and on the heels of a great Indy 500 showing is very special to me and everyone at Fleet Cost & Care.”

“Jeff and his employees are among the most enthusiastic supporters of our team,” added Mike Lanigan, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Bobby Rahal and David Letterman. “We’re proud to play an important role in helping Fleet Cost & Care grow their business both domestically and internationally. Jeff and his entire team are first-class partners and we’re thrilled to continue building on our past success together.”

The 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama which will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18. All on-track action can be seen on NBC, NBCSN or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. For more information about the series or team, please visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

About Fleet Cost & Care

Founded in 1993, Fleet Cost & Care (FCC) is a fleet management software company serving the heavy equipment industry around the globe. FCC’s software enables companies to improve internal operations by providing a centralized system that accelerates dispatching and invoicing, streamlines payroll, and ensures safety and risk mitigation best practices.