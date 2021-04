Pato O’Ward on track at Texas Motor Speedway (Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR – Chris Owens) By Steve Wittich A total of 17 NTT INDYCAR SERIES took to the high-banked Texas Motor Speedway to take part in a test in preparation for the Genesys 300 and XPEL 375 doubleheader in a month’s time. For the third…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.