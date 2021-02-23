Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse announce multi-year partnership agreement

Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse extend their INDYCAR partnership to keep accelerating with excellence in technology, innovation, design and quality.

Indianapolis, IN (Feb. 23, 2021) –

Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse will continue to charge beyond with a new, multi-year INDYCAR agreement and partnership expansion that includes enhanced activation and assets, and a new Vuse-titled livery on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

Vuse’s INDYCAR partnership with Arrow McLaren SP aligns to the brands’ passion for innovation through impactful collaborations designed to fuel creativity. The partnership will continue to focus on driving innovation and inspiring compelling content from both brands through the unique collaboration.

Coming on the heels of last year’s partnership, which drove innovation for both brands despite the year’s challenges, Vuse and Arrow McLaren SP’s new multi-year agreement is turning up their collaboration with enhanced branding on the No. 5 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets and two annual custom-designed livery paint schemes throughout the season.

“This commitment by Vuse to Arrow McLaren SP is great news for the team and the sport, as we seek to grow the INDYCAR adult fanbase for the future. We are working on several engaging collaborations together that we can’t wait for the fans to be part of this year,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “Bringing a major consumer brand into the team and into the series is positive for everyone.”

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Arrow McLaren SP in the 2021 racing season and beyond,” said Jorge Araya, Chief Marketing Officer for Reynolds. “AMSP and Vuse share a passion for technology and innovation, which are both integral to our overall goal of creating shared value for consumers, society, employees and stakeholders.”

Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse are also united in their commitment to supporting those in need. Vuse is excited to continue giving back to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN), founded by AMSP co-owner Sam Schmidt. The brand announced multi-year partnerships with both organizations in 2020 and continues to be inspired by their missions.

“The entire Arrow McLaren SP team is thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Vuse for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and beyond,” said Schmidt. “Vuse has been incredibly generous not only to support Arrow McLaren SP but in joining us to support DAV and CPN, who are bettering the lives of disabled veterans and people with paralysis. Those are both causes that are especially close to our hearts.”

The Vuse brand integration is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between BAT, RJRVC’s ultimate parent group, and McLaren Racing, as a continuation of the global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a Principal Partner.

The partnership is rooted in a shared passion for excellence in technology, innovation, design and quality. Arrow McLaren SP and RJRVC also have best practice processes and respective industry expertise in common.

Arrow McLaren SP and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES open the season on April 18th at Barber Motorsports Park on NBC.

Source: Team PR