Carvana Unveils NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paint Scheme for No. 48 Honda

Jimmie Johnson to make NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2021 racing season debut with new design

PHOENIX (Feb. 22, 2021) — Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) today unveiled the paint scheme for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 Honda to be driven by 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Jimmie Johnson in his rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Featuring Carvana’s iconic halo and signature blue color palette, the No. 48 Honda will make its racing debut with Johnson behind the wheel on April 18 at Barber Motorsports Park as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2021 racing season gets off to a roaring start.

“We have great partners in Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson,” said Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton. “Jimmie had ideas we implemented into the final paint scheme, and it’s something we’re really proud of, not only for the aesthetics, but also the collaborative approach to design.”

“I’m really excited about this paint scheme and over the last few years of my career I’ve found myself much more involved with the look of the cars that I drive and I was very thankful Carvana gave me the opportunity to be involved in the design process of my very first Indy car,” said Jimmie Johnson. “The collaboration between myself, Chip Ganassi Racing, Carvana and the design group was a lot of fun – we came up with many, many good ideas. So I’m very excited about our primary paint scheme and also excited about some opportunities we might have in the future to mix things up and keep things fresh.”

When Johnson isn’t in the driver’s seat for the road and street circuits, NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran Tony Kanaan will pilot the No. 48 Honda on the oval tracks, including the Indianapolis 500.

As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana created an easy, transparent way for consumers to purchase their next car – the ability to shop more than 20,000 used cars for sale, finance, purchase and schedule touchless delivery, all in as little as five minutes from the comfort and safety of home.