By Steve Wittich Here are the times from NTT INDYCAR SERIES testing at Barber Motorsports Park today. I’ll be back with more in a little bit. Very unofficial NTT INDYCAR SERIES testing times from Barber Motorsports Park RANKCAR NO.DRIVERTEAMQUICK LAPDIFF.TOTAL LAPS121Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter Racing66.518105214Sebastien BourdaisA.J. Foyt Racing66.633-0.115107315Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing66.721-0.203141412Will PowerTeam Penske66.902-0.384109520Conor DalyEd Carpenter…



