RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 SONAX/Autogeek Chevrolet: “It will be so nice to come back to St. Petersburg! We are finally returning after being there earlier this year, but we were not able to race. Hopefully, I can secure my Rookie of the Year title, it will be a very nice achievement! I am really looking forward to the race. First street course race of the season as the last race, that’s very cool! I’ve always had good races in St. Pete in the Road to Indy and I cannot wait to hustle around there with an Indy car!”