The 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg marks the 17th time that an Indy car race will be held on the shores of Tampa Bay and the Albert Whitted Airport. Paul Tracy won Indy car’s first visit to The Sunshine City in 2003. You can watch that race here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycFuiig_ZMQ Previous winners on the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.