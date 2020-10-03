Sunday, Oct. 4

INDIANAPOLIS, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 – Information about Indianapolis 8 Hour track activity Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local)

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

9-10 a.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour/GT World Challenge America Pre-Race

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: GT World Challenge America Race

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour Race

TICKETS: All Sunday tickets are general admission, $49. Children 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder. Tickets can be purchased at IMS.com or at the Ticket Remotes located at Gate 1 and Gate 9.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 9

GRANDSTANDS OPEN: E Stand, E Penthouse, B Penthouse, J Stand, Northwest Vista

PARKING: Paid public parking is available on the south end of the racetrack in Parcel B and Main Gate parking lots, with ADA parking available in Parcel B. Paid public parking is available on the north end of the racetrack in Lot 1A, with ADA parking available in the Northwest Gravel lot. Parking starts at $20.

MUSEUM HOURS: Closed

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS: All tickets will be digital or print-at-home. Guests will sit in a socially distanced manner in all grandstands, and seats will be stickered to denote open, available seats. All fans will receive a wristband after passing temperature screening at the gates. Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times.