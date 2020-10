By Steve Wittich Here are the rough race notes with plenty of errors. The command to fire the 25 twin-turbo V6 power plants was given at 2:26pm by AMR first responder Benjamin Olson. All 25 cars got underway with no issues. On the parade and pace lap, drivers were asked to get heat in the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.